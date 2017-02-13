Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 4:02 pm

Ryan Phillippe Posted a Hot Shirtless Photo to Instagram Stories!

Ryan Phillippe Posted a Hot Shirtless Photo to Instagram Stories!

Ryan Phillippe gave us a peek at his ripped body over the weekend with a super hot shirtless photo he shared to his Instagram Stories page.

The 42-year-old actor put his washboard, six-pack abs and his tattooed arm on display in the photo shared on Friday (February 10).

Ryan is starring in the upcoming horror movie Wish Upon alongside Joey King and the first trailer debuted last week. Make sure to check it out and catch the movie in theaters on June 30.

Want to see more of shirtless Ryan? Go see some photos of him at the beach!
