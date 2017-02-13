Scarlett Johansson's 'Ghost in the Shell' Gets Intense New Trailer

A new trailer for Scarlett Johansson‘s upcoming action flick Ghost in the Shell has been released and it gives us more insight into the story of the highly anticipated movie.

The 32-year-old actress plays Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

Ghost in the Shell also stars Pilou Asbaek, Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Michael Pitt. The film, directed by Rupert Sanders, will hit theaters on March 31.



Ghost In The Shell (2017) – Official Trailer