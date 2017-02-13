Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 1:18 pm

Selena Gomez Announces New Single 'It Ain't Me,' Reveals Release Date!

Selena Gomez Announces New Single 'It Ain't Me,' Reveals Release Date!

Selena Gomez just announced her new single – and it’s coming this week!

The 24-year-old entertainer took to Twitter to publish the name of the song, “It Ain’t Me.”

Selena also released the cover art on her account, and it is a collaboration with Kygo.

“#ItAintMe. Thursday. @KygoMusic,” Selena captioned the photo, indicating that the song will be released at some point on Thursday. Stay tuned to find out more! Just Jared will of course have the stream of the song when it becomes available, so stay tuned!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: kygo, Music, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here