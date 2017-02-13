Selena Gomez Announces New Single 'It Ain't Me,' Reveals Release Date!

Selena Gomez just announced her new single – and it’s coming this week!

The 24-year-old entertainer took to Twitter to publish the name of the song, “It Ain’t Me.”

Selena also released the cover art on her account, and it is a collaboration with Kygo.

“#ItAintMe. Thursday. @KygoMusic,” Selena captioned the photo, indicating that the song will be released at some point on Thursday. Stay tuned to find out more! Just Jared will of course have the stream of the song when it becomes available, so stay tuned!