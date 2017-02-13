Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 11:25 pm

Shailene Woodley Surprises Fans With Donuts After 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Appearance

Shailene Woodley Surprises Fans With Donuts After 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Appearance

How cool is Shailene Woodley?

The 25-year-old actress hand-delivered boxes of donuts and other baked goods to fans waiting on the street on Monday (February 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shailene Woodley

The fans were lined up there after her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

They were pumped about the sweet treats – head to our gallery to see the pics!

Don’t miss the premiere of Shailene‘s new series Big Little Lies this Sunday (February 19) on HBO.

ICYMI, Shailene recently announced that she is officially done with the Divergent franchise and won’t be in the TV movie. For more details, head to JustJaredJR.com
Just Jared on Facebook
shailene woodley surprises fans with donut after late show with stephen colbert appearance 01
shailene woodley surprises fans with donut after late show with stephen colbert appearance 02
shailene woodley surprises fans with donut after late show with stephen colbert appearance 03
shailene woodley surprises fans with donut after late show with stephen colbert appearance 04
shailene woodley surprises fans with donut after late show with stephen colbert appearance 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Shailene Woodley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here