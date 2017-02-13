Shailene Woodley Surprises Fans With Donuts After 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Appearance

How cool is Shailene Woodley?

The 25-year-old actress hand-delivered boxes of donuts and other baked goods to fans waiting on the street on Monday (February 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shailene Woodley

The fans were lined up there after her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

They were pumped about the sweet treats – head to our gallery to see the pics!

Don’t miss the premiere of Shailene‘s new series Big Little Lies this Sunday (February 19) on HBO.

ICYMI, Shailene recently announced that she is officially done with the Divergent franchise and won’t be in the TV movie. For more details, head to