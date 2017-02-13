Solange Knowles Calls Out Grammys' Diversity Problem After Beyonce Loses Album of the Year Again

Top Stories
Mon, 13 February 2017 at 5:49 pm

Solange Knowles is speaking out again to call out the Grammys after her older sister Beyonce lost the award for Album of the Year for her groundbreaking album Lemonade.

The 30-year-old singer, who won her first Grammy last night, previously tweeted a link to Frank Ocean‘s explanation of his Grammys boycott just minutes after Bey lost the award to Adele.

Lemonade is Beyonce‘s third album that has been nominated for Album of the Year.

“there have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year. there have been over 200 black artist who have performed,” Solange tweeted on Monday afternoon (February 13). “create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold my g’sðŸŒ¹.”

Adele, who won the top honor this year, even thought that the award should go to Beyonce!
Photos: Instagram
