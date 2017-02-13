Sophie Turner Gives New 'X-Men' & 'Game of Thrones' Updates!

Sophie Turner has revealed that the new X-Men movie will begin filming at some point this year!

“We’re about to start shooting the next X-Men, we’ve just finished shooting Season 7 of [Game of] Thrones, and I’ve got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts. And then we go on to Season 8,” the 20-year-old actress told HeyUGuys. The new movie, rumored to be called X-Men: Supernova, is also thought to involve Sophie in the Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix story line, though nothing has been confirmed.

In addition to giving the X-Men update, Sophie also may have inadvertently told Game of Thrones fans that her character will be shooting season 8 of the hit HBO show – meaning Sansa Stark must survive (or appear in some other form) in the eighth season.

Season seven is expected to debut in the summer.