Susan Sarandon Discusses the Current State of Hollywood

The stars of Feud: Betty and Joan – Susan Sarandon (and her dog), Jessica Lange, Catherine Zeta-Jones – sat down for some promo work in New York City today!

The stars were joined at a special SiriusXM Town Hall with the show’s creator Ryan Murphy and executive producers Alexis Martin Woodall and Tim Minear for the talk on Monday (February 13).

Earlier in the day, Susan made an appearance on the Today show and spoke about the new series, debuting on March 5!

Susan also spoke about the state of Hollywood for actresses who are 65, versus actors who are 65.