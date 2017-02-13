Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 4:16 pm

Thandie Newton & Riz Ahmed Step Out for Elle Style Awards 2017

Thandie Newton & Riz Ahmed Step Out for Elle Style Awards 2017

Westworld‘s Thandie Newton and Rogue One‘s Riz Ahmed walk the red carpet at the 2017 Elle Style Awards on Monday (February 13) in London, England.

Also in attendance at the event were Split‘s Anya Taylor-Joy, Nocturnal AnimalsEllie Bamber, American Honey‘s Sasha Lane, and actress Eleanor Tomlinson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Thandie Newton

If you missed it, Riz guest-starred on last night’s season premiere of Girls!

FYI: Sasha is wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Thandie is wearing Erdem.

15+ pictures inside of Thandie Newton, Riz Ahmed, and others at the annual event…
Just Jared on Facebook
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 01
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 02
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 03
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 04
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 05
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 06
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 07
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 08
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 09
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 10
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 11
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 12
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 13
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 14
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 15
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 16
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 17
thandie newton riz ahmed elle style awards 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anya Taylor Joy, Eleanor Tomlinson, Ellie Bamber, Riz Ahmed, Sasha Lane, Thandie Newton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here