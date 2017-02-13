Thandie Newton & Riz Ahmed Step Out for Elle Style Awards 2017

Westworld‘s Thandie Newton and Rogue One‘s Riz Ahmed walk the red carpet at the 2017 Elle Style Awards on Monday (February 13) in London, England.

Also in attendance at the event were Split‘s Anya Taylor-Joy, Nocturnal Animals‘ Ellie Bamber, American Honey‘s Sasha Lane, and actress Eleanor Tomlinson.

If you missed it, Riz guest-starred on last night’s season premiere of Girls!

FYI: Sasha is wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Thandie is wearing Erdem.

