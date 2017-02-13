Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 10:30 am

The Absolute Best Photo Bombs of Grammys 2017

Next Slide »

The Absolute Best Photo Bombs of Grammys 2017

Adele was the big winner at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles, but these photo bombers should definitely get honorable mention.

Nick Jonas is clearly a serial photo bomber, and Heidi Klum doesn’t even try to hide it. From Tori Kelly to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, see the best photo bombs of the night.

Click through to see the nine best photo bombs at the 2017 Grammy Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Grammys, Heidi Klum, James Corden, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Mike Posner, Nick Jonas, Tori Kelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here