The Absolute Best Photo Bombs of Grammys 2017

Adele was the big winner at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles, but these photo bombers should definitely get honorable mention.

Nick Jonas is clearly a serial photo bomber, and Heidi Klum doesn’t even try to hide it. From Tori Kelly to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, see the best photo bombs of the night.

Click through to see the nine best photo bombs at the 2017 Grammy Awards…