'The Bachelor' 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you do not want to know who is left in The Bachelor competition!

Week seven of The Bachelor just wrapped up and we now know which women are left in the competition!

This episode picked up right where the last left off – with Nick having seemingly quit the competition after questioning everything.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest from The Bachelor

At the end of the last episode, the remaining contestants included Corinne, Danielle M., Raven, Kristina, Vanessa, and Rachel.

Click through the slideshow below to find out who is still in the running to win The Bachelor….