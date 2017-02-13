Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 9:59 pm

'The Bachelor' 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you do not want to know who is left in The Bachelor competition!

Week seven of The Bachelor just wrapped up and we now know which women are left in the competition!

This episode picked up right where the last left off – with Nick having seemingly quit the competition after questioning everything.

At the end of the last episode, the remaining contestants included Corinne, Danielle M., Raven, Kristina, Vanessa, and Rachel.

Click through the slideshow below to find out who is still in the running to win The Bachelor….
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Danielle Maltby, Kristina Schulman, Nick Viall, Rachel Lindsay, Raven Gates, The Bachelor, Vanessa Grimaldi

