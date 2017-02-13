Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:32 pm
The Game Explains Why Adele Deserved Album of the Year
- The Game really seems to love one of Adele‘s lyrics – TMZ
- Young Hollywood reacts to Beyonce, Adele, and the Grammys – Just Jared Jr
- Scott Baio was mocked for boycotting Nordstrom – Gossip Cop
- Jennifer Lopez gushes over Drake at the Grammys – Lainey Gossip
- Katy Perry is under fire for a comment about Britney Spears – TooFab
- 21 celebs who are still recovering from Beyonce‘s Grammys performance – MTV
- The six best dressed women at the Grammys – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Adele, Grammys, Newsies, The Game
Sponsored Links by ZergNet