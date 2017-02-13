Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:32 pm

The Game Explains Why Adele Deserved Album of the Year

The Game Explains Why Adele Deserved Album of the Year
  • The Game really seems to love one of Adele‘s lyrics – TMZ
  • Young Hollywood reacts to Beyonce, Adele, and the Grammys – Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Baio was mocked for boycotting Nordstrom – Gossip Cop
  • Jennifer Lopez gushes over Drake at the Grammys – Lainey Gossip
  • Katy Perry is under fire for a comment about Britney SpearsTooFab
  • 21 celebs who are still recovering from Beyonce‘s Grammys performance – MTV
  • The six best dressed women at the Grammys – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Adele, Grammys, Newsies, The Game

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here