Tituss Burgess Recreates Beyonce's 'Lemonade' for New 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Teaser!

The third season of Netflix’s hit comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming soon and the first teaser trailer features Tituss Burgess recreating Beyonce‘s Lemonade movie!

The Emmy-nominated actor is seen wearing an imitation of the iconic yellow dress that Bey wore in the “Hold Up” video and he even smashes a baseball bat into a car window like in the video.

Season three of the series, which stars Ellie Kemper as the title character, will premiere on the streaming service on May 19.



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 | Teaser