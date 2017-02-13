Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 11:03 am

Tituss Burgess Recreates Beyonce's 'Lemonade' for New 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Teaser!

Tituss Burgess Recreates Beyonce's 'Lemonade' for New 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Teaser!

The third season of Netflix’s hit comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming soon and the first teaser trailer features Tituss Burgess recreating Beyonce‘s Lemonade movie!

The Emmy-nominated actor is seen wearing an imitation of the iconic yellow dress that Bey wore in the “Hold Up” video and he even smashes a baseball bat into a car window like in the video.

Season three of the series, which stars Ellie Kemper as the title character, will premiere on the streaming service on May 19.


Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 | Teaser
Just Jared on Facebook
tituss burgess beyonce lemonade unbreakable kimmy schmidt 01
tituss burgess beyonce lemonade unbreakable kimmy schmidt 02
tituss burgess beyonce lemonade unbreakable kimmy schmidt 03
tituss burgess beyonce lemonade unbreakable kimmy schmidt 04
tituss burgess beyonce lemonade unbreakable kimmy schmidt 05

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Ellie Kemper, Netflix, Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here