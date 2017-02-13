Valentine's Day Movies on Netflix - Romantic Movies to Stream!

Valentine’s Day is coming up tomorrow (February 14) and we have a list of romantic movies that will get you excited for the holiday!

There are a bunch of romantic comedies and dramas available on Netflix streaming to enjoy with your significant other, BFF, or a special someone.

So if your Valentine’s plans involve Netflix, take a look at the list below! Some of the movies include stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Anna Kendrick, Kate Hudson, Colin Firth, Mark Ruffalo, Matthew McConaughey, and more.

Have a happy Valentine’s Day!

Click inside to see the list of romantic movies on Netflix….

- Grease (1978) – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John

- The Princess Bride (1987) – Robin Wright & Cary Elwes

- Picture Perfect (1997) – Jennifer Aniston & Jay Mohr

- Shakespeare in Love (1998) – Gwyneth Paltrow & Joseph Fiennes

- Hope Floats (1998) – Harry Connick, Jr. & Sandra Bullock

- Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) – Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth & Hugh Jackman

- Serendipity (2001) – Kate Beckinsale & John Cusack

- The Wedding Planner (2001) – Jennifer Lopez & Matthew McConaughey

- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) – Kate Hudson & Matthew McConaughey

- The Prince & Me (2004) – Julia Stiles

- Becoming Jane (2007) – Anne Hathaway & James McAvoy

- In the Land of Women (2007) – Adam Brody & Kristen Stewart

- Remember Me (2010) – Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin

- Leap Year (2010) – Amy Adams

- Jane Eyre (2011) – Mia Wasikowska & Michael Fassbender

- One Day (2011) – Anne Hathaway & Jim Sturgess

- My Last Day Without You (2011) – Nicole Beharie & Ken Duken

- Romeo & Juliet (2013) – Hailee Steinfeld & Douglas Booth

- Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013) – AdÃ¨le Exarchopoulos & LÃ©a Seydoux

- Lies Men Tell (2013) – Desmond Elliot & Keira Hewatch

- Begin Again (2014) – Keira Knightley & Mark Ruffalo

- The Last Five Years (2015) – Anna Kendrick & Jeremy Jordan

- Love the One You’re With (2015) – Nadine Ellis, Kiki Haynes, & Kelly Jenerette

- Blue Jay (2016) – Sarah Paulson & Mark Duplass