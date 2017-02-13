Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:18 am

Watch Kelsea Ballerini & Lukas Graham Perform 'Peter Pan' & '7 Years' Mashup at Grammys 2017 (Video)

Kelsea Ballerini took the stage tonight for a performance of her hit song “Peter Pan” at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

After the 23-year-old country crooner sang her opening, Lukas Graham surprised the crowd by joining her on stage.

Lukas then busted out some lines from his own “7 Years.”

“Me and momma watched the Grammys every year growing up, and I remember being a thirteen year old starry-eyed wannabe country singer sitting on the couch next to her and saying if I ever got to go to the show, she’d be my date,” Kelsea shared on Instagram. “Tonight I got to dress up in the most beautiful dress I’ve ever worn with my beautiful momma, as a Grammy nominated artist and performer. I didn’t win the award, but trust me, I won. Thank you for one of the most beautiful moments and nights of my life @recordingacademy.”

Watch the country/pop collab below!


Kelsea Ballerini & Lukas Graham Perform at the Grammys 2017
