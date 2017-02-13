Who Is 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Find Out!

SPOILER ALERT – don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know who ABC has chosen as the next Bachelorette and who will be voted off of Nick Viall’s The Bachelor season shortly….

The new Bachelorette has apparently been revealed – and she’s a contestant on Nick Viall‘s season The Bachelor.

This contestant on Nick‘s season was truly a fan-favorite – and many had her pegged as Nick‘s future fiancee. However, things didn’t exactly work out that way, but now, she’s taking the next step and ready to take on The Bachelorette!

While the news has not been confirmed, THR has reportedly confirmed the news. There are rumors the news will be announced tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Click inside to find out the next Bachelorette….

Rachel, 31

You will remember Rachel from Nick’s season as the lawyer who received one of the early first impression rose from him. This is an amazing decision, because Rachel will be the first black Bachelorette.

What do you think of the choice to have Rachel as The Bachelorette?