Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 6:05 pm

Who Is 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Find Out!

Who Is 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Find Out!

SPOILER ALERT – don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know who ABC has chosen as the next Bachelorette and who will be voted off of Nick Viall’s The Bachelor season shortly….

The new Bachelorette has apparently been revealed – and she’s a contestant on Nick Viall‘s season The Bachelor.

This contestant on Nick‘s season was truly a fan-favorite – and many had her pegged as Nick‘s future fiancee. However, things didn’t exactly work out that way, but now, she’s taking the next step and ready to take on The Bachelorette!

While the news has not been confirmed, THR has reportedly confirmed the news. There are rumors the news will be announced tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Click inside to find out the next Bachelorette….

Rachel, 31

You will remember Rachel from Nick’s season as the lawyer who received one of the early first impression rose from him. This is an amazing decision, because Rachel will be the first black Bachelorette.

What do you think of the choice to have Rachel as The Bachelorette?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here