Mon, 13 February 2017 at 9:20 pm

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2017 Week 7? Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2017 Week 7? Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know who was sent home on The Bachelor this week.

There was yet another shocking elimination on this week’s episode of The Bachelor and Nick Viall struggled with who to send home from the competition.

This episode picked up where the last left off, with Nick questioning if he should be doing the show anymore.

The women also begin to break down over Nick‘s shocking reveal, and all of Nick’s relationships are called into question. Tune into The Bachelor every Monday on ABC!

Danielle M., 31

Occupation: neonatal nurse
Hometown: Nashville, TN

Kristina, 24

Occupation: dental hygienist
Hometown: Lexington, KY
