Who Won 'Celebrity Apprentice' 2017? Winner Revealed! (Spoilers)

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know who won The New Celebrity Apprentice!

After several weeks, we finally know who won this season of Celebrity Apprentice, with new host Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Boy George and Matt Iseman were the final two contestants left in the competition before the elimination.

In this episode, to win, Matt and Boy George had to prepare an ad campaign, host a party and produce a mini-variety show. Past contestants came in to assist, and there were some special guests throughout the episode!

Click inside to find out who won Celebrity Apprentice…

Matt Iseman