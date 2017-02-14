Tue, 14 February 2017 at 11:04 am
Alanis Morissette Was Robbed of Millions in Jewelry
- Alanis Morissette was burglarized and the robbers made off with two million dollars worth of her jewels – TMZ
- Woah! Is this character on The Fosters pregnant? – Just Jared Jr
- Fans react to Rachel Lindsay being named The Bachelorette - Gossip Cop
- Chris Evans takes on this racist, again – Lainey Gossip
- Matt Lauer absolutely grilled Kellyanne Conway – TooFab
- These celebs are still loving Beyonce‘s Grammys performance – MTV
- Best dressed women at the Grammys revealed – Popsugar
