Amanda Bynes Returns to Twitter, Denies Pregnancy & Marriage Rumors

Amanda Bynes has returned to social media for the first time since August 2016 to deny that she is pregnant or getting married after someone claimed she was while impersonating her on Twitter.

The last time that the 30-year-old former actress tweeted was also to tell her fans that the only account she uses is her verified one.

“I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don’t understand why twitter won’t take @persianla27 down,” Amanda tweeted on Tuesday (February 14).

“I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down,” she added in another tweet.

