Tue, 14 February 2017 at 11:53 pm

Amanda Seyfried Shares Trippy Valentine's Day Picture with Fiance Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried Shares Trippy Valentine's Day Picture with Fiance Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried looks glowing as she runs some errands around town on Tuesday afternoon (February 14) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress put her growing baby bump in a black and white plaid dress with flats as she did some shopping.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Seyfried

Later that day, Amanda took to Instagram to share a kaleidoscope-filtered picture of herself and fiance Thomas Sadoski kissing on Valentine’s Day.

Check out the cute post below!

#happyvalentinesday, folks

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

15+ pictures inside of Amanda Seyfried running errands around town…
