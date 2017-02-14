Amanda Seyfried Shares Trippy Valentine's Day Picture with Fiance Thomas Sadoski
Amanda Seyfried looks glowing as she runs some errands around town on Tuesday afternoon (February 14) in Los Angeles.
The 31-year-old actress put her growing baby bump in a black and white plaid dress with flats as she did some shopping.
Later that day, Amanda took to Instagram to share a kaleidoscope-filtered picture of herself and fiance Thomas Sadoski kissing on Valentine’s Day.
