Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 5:20 am

Ashton Kutcher Will Testify Before Congress to Help End Modern Slavery & Human Trafficking

Ashton Kutcher Will Testify Before Congress to Help End Modern Slavery & Human Trafficking

Ashton Kutcher is speaking out in order to combat modern slavery and human trafficking in society, Nooga.com reports.

The 39-year-old actor will join U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, in a hearing before Congress to discuss ways to move forward.

The hearing will take place tomorrow (February 15) before the fifth annual Shine a Light on Slavery Day on Feb. 23. You can watch a live webcast here.

Ashton is one of the co-founders of Thorn, an organization that utilizes technology to fight against child sexual exploitation.

“For years now, Thorn has been committed to building tech tools to combat child sexual exploitation and facilitating collaborations across [the] tech industry to disrupt these crimes,” Ashton said in a statement. “We have no intention of stopping until we win this battle.”

Pictured: Ashton running errands on Monday (February 13) in Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
ashton kutcher will testify before congress to help end modern slavery and human trafficking 01
ashton kutcher will testify before congress to help end modern slavery and human trafficking 02
ashton kutcher will testify before congress to help end modern slavery and human trafficking 03
ashton kutcher will testify before congress to help end modern slavery and human trafficking 04
ashton kutcher will testify before congress to help end modern slavery and human trafficking 05
ashton kutcher will testify before congress to help end modern slavery and human trafficking 06
ashton kutcher will testify before congress to help end modern slavery and human trafficking 07
ashton kutcher will testify before congress to help end modern slavery and human trafficking 08

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Ashton Kutcher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here