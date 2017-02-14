Ashton Kutcher Will Testify Before Congress to Help End Modern Slavery & Human Trafficking

Ashton Kutcher is speaking out in order to combat modern slavery and human trafficking in society, Nooga.com reports.

The 39-year-old actor will join U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, in a hearing before Congress to discuss ways to move forward.

The hearing will take place tomorrow (February 15) before the fifth annual Shine a Light on Slavery Day on Feb. 23. You can watch a live webcast here.

Ashton is one of the co-founders of Thorn, an organization that utilizes technology to fight against child sexual exploitation.

“For years now, Thorn has been committed to building tech tools to combat child sexual exploitation and facilitating collaborations across [the] tech industry to disrupt these crimes,” Ashton said in a statement. “We have no intention of stopping until we win this battle.”

Pictured: Ashton running errands on Monday (February 13) in Los Angeles.