Bachelor Nick Viall Reacts to 'Bachelorette' Reveal - Watch Now!

Nick Viall made an appearance on The Ellen Show for a special Valentine’s Day episode, airing today!

Ellen brought up the reveal that Rachel has been named the new Bachelorette, despite the fact that she’s still competing on the show.

“I’m think I’m surprised and everyone’s surprised because y’all seem to have a really great chemistry,” Ellen said.

“I mean, Rachel and I had an amazing amount of chemistry from the very first night – she got the first impression rose. I’m very excited for her. I think she’s going to be an amazing ‘Bachelorette,’” Nick responded.