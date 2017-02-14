Blake Lively Hosted the Ultimate Galentine's Day Party!

Blake Lively knows how to throw a Galentine’s Day party!

The 29-year-old actress teamed up with L’Oreal Paris to help launch their Paints + Colorista line at the Galentine’s soiree on Monday night (February 13) at West Edge in New York City.

Blake was joined by her sister Robyn and their mom Elaine as they decorated cookies and mingled with beauty gurus.

Before the event, Blake took to her Instagram to share a cute video preparing for the party.

“Thank you for the best 9 to 5 out there.😆And thank you to all the hardworking people who made this party happen! Planning this event with you -FOR💘WOMEN- has been such a ball💋,” she wrote.

