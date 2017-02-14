Britney Spears' Fans Think She's Clapping Back at Katy Perry After 'Shaved Head' Comments

Britney Spears posted a quote from the Bible on Monday (February 13), and her fans think she’s clapping back at Katy Perry and her comments she made on the 2017 Grammys red carpet.

“It’s called taking care of your mental health. I haven’t shaved my head yet,” Katy said on the red carpet to Ryan Seacrest.

Britney tweeted a Bible verse, with a photo of the sunset, which read, “Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45″

Some of the replies to the tweet from Britney‘s fans include, “wow shading katy through a bible verse, holy queen,” “Drag ha,” “what a classy way to put someone in their place!!!!” and dozens more.