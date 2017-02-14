Charlie Hunnam Talks the Possibility of Marriage & Kids

The Lost City of Z co-stars Robert Pattinson, Charlie Hunnam, and Sienna Miller pose for photos at a photo call during the 2017 Berlinale International Film Festival held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Tuesday (February 14) in Berlin, Germany.

Charlie recently opened up about one day having kids, and possibly a wedding to his longtime love Morgana McNelis.

“I’ve gotten off pretty easily so far, with being able to just disappear and be completely selfish and singular in my focus, but if we’re going to start talking about having children and getting married then I’m going to have to figure out a way to balance that a little bit more effectively,” Charlie said to Total Film (via Popsugar).

FYI: Robert is wearing Dior Homme. Charlie is wearing Prada.