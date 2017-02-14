Top Stories
Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele &amp; Naya Rivera's Feud

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 9:03 am

Charlie Hunnam Talks the Possibility of Marriage & Kids

Charlie Hunnam Talks the Possibility of Marriage & Kids

The Lost City of Z co-stars Robert Pattinson, Charlie Hunnam, and Sienna Miller pose for photos at a photo call during the 2017 Berlinale International Film Festival held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Tuesday (February 14) in Berlin, Germany.

Charlie recently opened up about one day having kids, and possibly a wedding to his longtime love Morgana McNelis.

“I’ve gotten off pretty easily so far, with being able to just disappear and be completely selfish and singular in my focus, but if we’re going to start talking about having children and getting married then I’m going to have to figure out a way to balance that a little bit more effectively,” Charlie said to Total Film (via Popsugar).

FYI: Robert is wearing Dior Homme. Charlie is wearing Prada.
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 01
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 02
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 03
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 04
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 05
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 06
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 07
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 08
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 09
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 10
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 11
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 12
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 13
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 14
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 15
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 16
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 17
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 18
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 19
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 20
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 21
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 22
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 23
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 24
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 25
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 26
charlie hunnam robert pattinson sienna miller berlin 27

Photos: Wenn, Getty
Posted to: 2017 berlin film festival, Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • charliehunnamissexonlegs

    Looking good, Charlie!

  • Darija

    WTH is Rob wearing?!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here