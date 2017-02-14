Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Dine Out in London

Jurassic World co-stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard leave The Ivy on Monday (February 13) in London, England.

It is presumed that the co-stars met up for dinner that night while in town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt

Both Bryce and Chris are set to return for the Untitled Jurassic World Sequel, which will hit theaters next year, on June 22, 2018.

No plot details about the upcoming film have been released at this time so we’ll just have to wait and see!