Top Stories
'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele &amp; Naya Rivera's Feud

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 12:55 pm

Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Dine Out in London

Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Dine Out in London

Jurassic World co-stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard leave The Ivy on Monday (February 13) in London, England.

It is presumed that the co-stars met up for dinner that night while in town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt

Both Bryce and Chris are set to return for the Untitled Jurassic World Sequel, which will hit theaters next year, on June 22, 2018.

No plot details about the upcoming film have been released at this time so we’ll just have to wait and see!
Just Jared on Facebook
chris pratt bryce dallas howard jurassic world dinner 01
chris pratt bryce dallas howard jurassic world dinner 02
chris pratt bryce dallas howard jurassic world dinner 03
chris pratt bryce dallas howard jurassic world dinner 04

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here