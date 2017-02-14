Christina Hendricks, Ice Cube & Charlie Day Bring The Funny With 'Fist Fight' Premeire - Watch Red Band Trailer!

Ice Cube and Charlie Day are bringing all the laughs with their latest film Fist Fight!

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throw down after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire and ends up becoming the very thing this school, and Campbell, needed.

Last night (February 13), Cube and Charlie were joined by their spouses Kimberly Woodruff and Mary Elizabeth Ellis at the premiere of Fist Fight held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

Also in attendance was co-stars Christina Hendricks and her husband Geoffrey Arend, Joanna Garcia with her hubby Nick Swisher, Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover, Jillian Bell, Max and Charlie Carver, and Dennis Haysbert, as well as Dania Ramirez, Kaitlin Olson, Max Greenfield and his wife Tess Sanchez, who all came out to show their support.



