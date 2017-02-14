Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 1:36 am

Damian Lewis, Malin Akerman, & Maggie Siff Attend 'Billions' Season Two Premiere Party

Damian Lewis, Malin Akerman, & Maggie Siff Attend 'Billions' Season Two Premiere Party

Damian Lewis suited up for the premiere party for season two of his hit Showtime series Billions.

The 46-year-old actor attended the event – hosted by Showtime and Elit Vodka – at Cipriani’s on Monday (February 13) in New York City.

He was joined by his co-stars Malin Akerman and Maggie Siff.

Also in attendance were their other co-stars Dan Soder, Ilfenesh Hadera, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Daniel K. Isaac, Kelly AuCoin, Asia Kate Dillon, Malachi Weir, Stephen Kunken, David Costabile, Glenn Fleshler, Toby Leonard Moore, Mark Teixeira, Danny Strong, Jerry O’Connell, and Eric Bogosian.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also made an appearance.

Don’t miss season two of Billions when it premieres this Sunday (February 19)!

FYI: Malin is wearing Galvan, John Hardy jewelry, and an Edie Parker clutch. Maggie is wearing Sarah Flint shoes.

35+ pictures inside of Damian Lewis, Malin Akerman, Maggie Siff, and more at the premiere…

