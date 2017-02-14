Top Stories
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 2:43 pm

Diane Kruger, Shay Mitchell & Camilla Belle Sit Front Row at Tory Burch Show

Diane Kruger, Shay Mitchell & Camilla Belle Sit Front Row at Tory Burch Show

Diane Kruger, Shay Mitchell, and Camilla Belle sit front row at the Tory Burch FW17 Show during New York Fashion Week at the Whitney Museum of American Art on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

Also pictured at the show were Jessica Hart, Anna Wintour, Li Bingbing, Sofia Sanchez, Chriselle Lim, Blair Eadie, Margaret Zhang, Irene Kim, and many more.

Fashion Week has been going on for several days and will wrap up later this week – stay tuned for all the show photos to come!

Just Jared on Facebook
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 01
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 02
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 03
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 04
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 05
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 06
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 07
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 08
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 09
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 10
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 11
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 12
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 13
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 14
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 15
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 16
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 17
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 18
diane kruger tory burch fashion show 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Anna Wintour, Camilla Belle, Diane Kruger, Jessica Hart, Shay Mitchell, Taylor Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here