Diane Kruger, Shay Mitchell & Camilla Belle Sit Front Row at Tory Burch Show

Diane Kruger, Shay Mitchell, and Camilla Belle sit front row at the Tory Burch FW17 Show during New York Fashion Week at the Whitney Museum of American Art on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

Also pictured at the show were Jessica Hart, Anna Wintour, Li Bingbing, Sofia Sanchez, Chriselle Lim, Blair Eadie, Margaret Zhang, Irene Kim, and many more.

Fashion Week has been going on for several days and will wrap up later this week – stay tuned for all the show photos to come!