Tue, 14 February 2017 at 12:39 pm

Ed Sheeran Doesn't Have a Cell Phone Anymore! (Video)

Ed Sheeran Doesn't Have a Cell Phone Anymore! (Video)

Ed Sheeran just revealed that he doesn’t have a cell phone!

The 25-year-old singer explained that he ditched his phone just before making his comeback after taking a year off.

“I got rid of my phone as a New Year’s resolution…I bought an iPad and I just work off of email,” he told Ellen DeGeneres.

Ed added, “It’s so much less stress! I don’t wake up in the morning and have to answer 50 messages of people asking me stuff.”

Hear all that Ed had to say in the video below…


Ed Sheeran on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Click inside to watch Ed perform “Shape Of You…”


Ed Sheeran Performs on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
