Elle King Was 'High AF' From a 'Bunch of Pot Muffins' on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet

Singer Elle King confessed that she was “accidentally high AF” during the 2017 Grammys red carpet!

The 27-year-old entertainer – who won that night for Best Country Duo/Group Performance award with Dierks Bentley – took to Instagram to explain.

“Note to self, don’t eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF,” Elle wrote. “Sometimes when you’re accidentally high af from pot muffins, you don’t realize you’re A F*CKING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you.”

This is what happens when you're accidentally rly stoned at the Grammys. You see something shiny, forget that you're on camera, then forget the question, then remember no one should ever let me be interviewed. #SorryMom #StonedAtTheGrammys A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

