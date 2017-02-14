Elle King Was 'High AF' From a 'Bunch of Pot Muffins' on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet
Singer Elle King confessed that she was “accidentally high AF” during the 2017 Grammys red carpet!
The 27-year-old entertainer – who won that night for Best Country Duo/Group Performance award with Dierks Bentley – took to Instagram to explain.
“Note to self, don’t eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF,” Elle wrote. “Sometimes when you’re accidentally high af from pot muffins, you don’t realize you’re A F*CKING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you.”
