'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 10:06 am

Elle King Was 'High AF' From a 'Bunch of Pot Muffins' on Grammys 2017 Red Carpet

Singer Elle King confessed that she was “accidentally high AF” during the 2017 Grammys red carpet!

The 27-year-old entertainer – who won that night for Best Country Duo/Group Performance award with Dierks Bentley – took to Instagram to explain.

“Note to self, don’t eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF,” Elle wrote. “Sometimes when you’re accidentally high af from pot muffins, you don’t realize you’re A F*CKING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you.”

Note to self, don't eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF

A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on

Photos: Getty, Wenn
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Elle King, Grammys

    Elle and Dierks didn’t win Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Dolly Parton and Pentatonix did.

