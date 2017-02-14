Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 11:00 pm

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack to Top Billboard Albums Chart!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack to Top Billboard Albums Chart!

The soundtrack for the movie Fifty Shades Darker is set to open at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the week ending on February 16!

Predictions have pegged the album at reaching 135,000 equivalent album units for its opening week.

LISTEN NOW: Stream the full Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack now!

The soundtrack for Fifty Shades of Grey, the first movie in the franchise, peaked at the number two slot on the chart and it has reached 2.3 million equivalent album units to date, with 922,000 of them being traditional album sales.

If the predictions hold, this will be the first soundtrack to top the chart since Suicide Squad back in August.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Republic Records
Posted to: Fifty Shades Darker, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here