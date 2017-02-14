'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack to Top Billboard Albums Chart!

The soundtrack for the movie Fifty Shades Darker is set to open at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the week ending on February 16!

Predictions have pegged the album at reaching 135,000 equivalent album units for its opening week.

LISTEN NOW: Stream the full Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack now!

The soundtrack for Fifty Shades of Grey, the first movie in the franchise, peaked at the number two slot on the chart and it has reached 2.3 million equivalent album units to date, with 922,000 of them being traditional album sales.

If the predictions hold, this will be the first soundtrack to top the chart since Suicide Squad back in August.