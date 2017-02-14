Frankie Joins Daya's Upcoming U.S. Tour - See the Dates!

Frankie is set to go on tour with Daya and the shows are definitely going to be filled with tons of girl power!

Daya just won a Grammy award for her song “Don’t Let Me Down” with The Chainsmokers and she will be promoting her debut album on the SSLP Tour starting this weekend.

Frankie is a rising star who broke out onto the scene with her catchy songs “Problems Problems” and “New Obsession.” Her song “Blink” was recently released and a music video was made!

Daya‘s tour kicks off on Saturday (February 18) in Philadelphia and Frankie will be performing at all shows through March 9 in Los Angeles. Jess Kent will join the tour for the additional dates.

Daya and Frankie’s Tour Dates

SAT 2/18 Trocadero Philadelphia, PA

SUN 2/19 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

TUE 2/21 Irving Plaza New York, NY

WED 2/22 Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD

FRI 2/24 The Underground Charlotte, NC

SAT 2/25 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

SUN 2/26 Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN

TUE 2/28 Recordbar Kansas City, MO

THU 3/2 Trees Dallas, TX

FRI 3/3 Studio@ Warehouse Live Houston, TX

SAT 3/4 Emo’s Austin, TX

TUE 3/7 Livewire Scottsdale, AZ

THU 3/9 El Rey Los Angeles, CA