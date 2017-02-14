Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 6:41 pm

Gigi Hadid Dedicates a Valentine's Day Fashion Statement to Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid Dedicates a Valentine's Day Fashion Statement to Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is sending boyfriend Zayn Malik some love on Valentine’s Day in the cutest way!

The 21-year-old model was spotted wearing a t-shirt with Zayn‘s face on it while out and about on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

Even though Gigi‘s been super busy during NYFW, the statement tee was such a sweet gesture!

The shirt, which depicts Zayn as Godzilla taking over a city, can be picked up in his merch store.

Although Gigi and Zayn haven’t officially been spotted together on the romantic holiday, we bet they have great plans to celebrate!

Also pictured inside: Gigi heading out of her apartment on Monday (February 13) in NYC.
