Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Get Cozy on Set of 'Once Upon a Time'

Ginnifer Goodwin and husband Josh Dallas share a cute moment on set on Tuesday afternoon (February 14) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 38-year-old actor rested his head on his wife’s shoulder as they reviewed lines in-between scenes while filming their hit show Once Upon a Time.

Ginnifer and Josh first started dating back in 2011 after meeting on set of OUAT.

The two married in 2014 are parents to Oliver, 2, and Hugo, eight months.

