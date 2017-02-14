Hannah Jeter Debuts Baby Bump During 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' Press!

Hannah Jeter announced this week that she is pregnant with her first child, and now, she’s already opening up about her pregnancy cravings!

“So I don’t eat meat, but now I crave beef jerky all the time, which is kind of interesting. I like a lot of gummies, like candy and stuff like that… anything salty, sweet,” the 26-year-old model revealed while debuting her baby bump at the Extra studios at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square on Tuesday (February 1) in New York City. “I used to be picky and now I’m like, give me everything.”

Hannah also talked about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and surprising her hubby Derek Jeter with the gender reveal.

“I found out, then I surprised him. It was good, we’re excited,” Hannah said. “I want a team. Let’s just get through one and we’ll see how I feel. A couple maybe… three or four.”

Hannah is featured in the annual swimsuit edition of the magazine for the fifth time. She previously was the cover star in 2015.



