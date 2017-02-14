Harrison Ford Involved in Airplane Incident (Statement)

Harrison Ford was reportedly involved in a “potentially serious” airplane incident where he landed his aircraft on the wrong runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday (February 13).

The 74-year-old actor ended up landing his plane near a passenger plane with 110 customers on board.

“Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon. The pilot correctly read back the clearance. The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway. The FAA is investigating this incident,” the FAA said in a statement to Variety.

This is not the first time Harrison has been involved in an airplane incident – he was involved in an accident almost two years ago.

Pictured inside: Harrison with the plane on Monday (February 13) doing a check before taking off in Santa Monica, Calif.