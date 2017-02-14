'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 9:46 am

Jeremy Meeks – aka “hot felon” or “hot mugshot guy” – who made headlines after his mugshot went viral last year – just made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week!

The 33-year-old posed shirtless backstage at the Philipp Plein show before hitting the runway at the New York Public Library on Monday (February 13) in New York City.

If you were wondering, Jeremy has been married for eight years and has three children! See a family photo from his Instagram below.

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

Photos: Getty
