Jaden Smith Set to Speak About Environmental Activism at IMPACT Summit

Jaden Smith is getting serious about environmental issues!

The 18-year-old musician is set to speak at the Environmental Media Association’s upcoming IMPACT Summit, which aims to help solve environmental problems through media and pop culture.

Jaden will be discussing JUST Water, an organization he helped found which sells “responsibly sourced” spring water in eco-friendly bottles that are paper and plant plastic based.

Last October, Jaden was awarded the Male EMA Futures Award for his environmental work.

Pictured inside: Jaden striking a pose with some friends including Mateo Arias while out and about on Monday (February 13) in Calabasas, Calif.