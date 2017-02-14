Jamie Lynn Spears Shares First Photo of Maddie After Hospitalization, Provides Update After Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears has posted the first photo and another update on her daughter Maddie, 8, after her scary hospitalization after an ATV accident.

“Maddie isn’t quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine’s Day treats to her class today. Thanks to @avery and @hersheycompany for making these treats for her to pass out, since I didn’t have the time to make any myself this year. It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats. It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened. We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones we love, and we don’t take a second of it for granted ❤️Happy Valentine’s Day❤️,” the 25-year-old entertainer wrote on Instagram.

We’re so happy to see Maddie doing well!