Tue, 14 February 2017 at 11:53 am

Jessica Chastain Doesn't Want Woman To Be Valued For Their Sexual Attraction!

Jessica Chastain Doesn't Want Woman To Be Valued For Their Sexual Attraction!

Jessica Chastain wants society to stop valuing woman based off their “sexual attraction”!

“In our society, women are valued for their sexual attraction,” the Oscar-nominated actress told W mag. “I’d like to get away from the sex symbol idea of what beauty is. Actually, that’s probably the farthest thing from beauty, because it’s makeup and hair, it’s pouty lips—it’s not real.”

Pictured: Jessica joining Fran Lebowitz, Steve McCurry, Peter Lindbergh and Derek Blasberg at the The Pirelli Calendar Presents: Peter Lindbergh On Beauty panel held at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday (February 13) in New York City.


A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

