'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 1:20 pm

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Made the Best Valentine's Day Video

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Made the Best Valentine's Day Video

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recorded an amazing video for Valentine’s Day.

In the video, Chrissy is clad in a variety of sexy outfits, while she lip-syncs John‘s song “Ordinary People.” John can be seen throughout the video laughing and enjoying Chrissy‘s rendition of his song.

Chrissy tweeted out the video on Valentine’s Day with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves!!!.”

Watch Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s fun Valentine’s video below…


