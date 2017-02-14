Justin Bieber Says He Doesn't Have a Valentine This Year (Video)
Justin Bieber doesn’t have any romantic plans for Valentine’s Day this year.
The 22-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram stories to let fans know he doesn’t have a Valentine this year.
“I got no food, I got no job, our pet’s heads are falling off and I got no Valentine!” he said, partially quoting a scene from Dumb and Dumber.
In a second vid, Justin sadly added, “All I ever wanted was a Valentine. Now I don’t even have a Valentine!”
Check out what Justin had to say in the video below…
Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/wVe5b1ATGp
— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) February 14, 2017
Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/T55UBc4E1Y
— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) February 14, 2017