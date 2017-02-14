Top Stories
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 7:24 pm

Justin Bieber Says He Doesn't Have a Valentine This Year (Video)

Justin Bieber Says He Doesn't Have a Valentine This Year (Video)

Justin Bieber doesn’t have any romantic plans for Valentine’s Day this year.

The 22-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram stories to let fans know he doesn’t have a Valentine this year.

“I got no food, I got no job, our pet’s heads are falling off and I got no Valentine!” he said, partially quoting a scene from Dumb and Dumber.

In a second vid, Justin sadly added, “All I ever wanted was a Valentine. Now I don’t even have a Valentine!”

Check out what Justin had to say in the video below…

Click inside to watch the other video Justin posted…
