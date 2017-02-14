Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 6:50 am

Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Killer Dance Moves - Watch Now!

Kate Hudson flashes a smile while waiting for her car outside of a restaurant on Monday (February 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 37-year-old actress was joined by a gal pal as they grabbed lunch together.

A few days earlier, Kate took to her Instagram to share a fun video of a choreographed dance routine with another friend.

“Coming into the weekend with @nicolewinhoffer like….💃 #FableticsFriday @fabletics,” Kate captioned the video.

Check out their entire routine below…

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

