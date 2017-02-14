Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 6:23 pm

Kate Mara & Mandy Moore Meet Up at Alice & Olivia's NYFW Show with Dove Cameron!

Kate Mara & Mandy Moore Meet Up at Alice & Olivia's NYFW Show with Dove Cameron!

Mandy Moore and Kate Mara drape their jackets over their shoulders while posing for pictures at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet presentation held during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 14) at Highline Stage in New York City.

Also stepping out for the show were Dove Cameron, Louise Roe, Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen, Huma Abedin, and Nicky Hilton.

Earlier that day, Mandy stepped out to attend the Naeem Khan show at Gallery 2, Skylight Clarkson Sq. She sat in the front row at the show alongside Skyler Samuels, La La Anthony, Peyton List, and Hannah Bronfman.

FYI: Skyler is wearing a Naeem Khan dress and bag, Le Silla shoes, and Jordan Askill jewelry.

20+ pictures inside of the ladies attending the fashion shows…

