Kate Middleton Takes Flight On Valentine's Day!
Kate Middleton is riding solo on Valentine’s Day!
The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge rocked a festive red ensemble while visiting the RAF Air Cadets at RAF Wittering on Tuesday (February 14) in Stamford, England.
Kate, who is Royal Patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadet Organisation, was seen climbing up into the cock pit of a training plane on the runway during the visit. She also tried out a flight simulator, chatted to cadets and took part in team-building exercises.
Over the weekend, Kate and her husband Prince William hit the red carpet together at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards.
