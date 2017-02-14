Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 12:30 pm

Kel Mitchell Announces Wife's Pregnancy with 'Good Burger' Themed Photo!

Kel Mitchell Announces Wife's Pregnancy with 'Good Burger' Themed Photo!

Kel Mitchell and his wife Asia are expecting their first child together!

The 38-year-old, who is well known for his 90s Nickelodeon sketches and TV shows with Kenan Thompson, had a Good Burger themed photo shoot to announce the pregnancy.

“We have a bun in the oven! 😍🍔 thank you @therealasialee for being the best Wife to me the best Friend to me and now the best Mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much! 😘😙😚 #thankyouJesus🙏 #Blessed #specialdelivery #myWiferocks,” Kel captioned the photo on Instagram.

Kel has two kids from a previous relationship, Allure, 15, and Lyric, 17.

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Asia Mitchell, kel mitchell, Pregnant

