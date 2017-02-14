Kel Mitchell Announces Wife's Pregnancy with 'Good Burger' Themed Photo!

Kel Mitchell and his wife Asia are expecting their first child together!

The 38-year-old, who is well known for his 90s Nickelodeon sketches and TV shows with Kenan Thompson, had a Good Burger themed photo shoot to announce the pregnancy.

“We have a bun in the oven! 😍🍔 thank you @therealasialee for being the best Wife to me the best Friend to me and now the best Mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much! 😘😙😚 #thankyouJesus🙏 #Blessed #specialdelivery #myWiferocks,” Kel captioned the photo on Instagram.

Kel has two kids from a previous relationship, Allure, 15, and Lyric, 17.