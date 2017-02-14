Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 7:50 am

Kesha Pens Inspirational Letter to Fans: 'Anyone Who Makes Art, You Win'

Kesha Pens Inspirational Letter to Fans: 'Anyone Who Makes Art, You Win'

Kesha is opening up about the importance of pursuing art, no matter what kind of art it is.

The 29-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a legal battle with her alleged abuser Dr. Luke – took to Instagram on Monday (February 14) to write her emotional message.

“Congrats to my friends and peers last night❤️,” she wrote along with the selfie below, referring to the 2017 Grammys. “Also, anyone who makes art, you win. all art is good, even if it’s not, because it’s vulnerable self expression, and that’s a WIN in my book.”

“So make it. even if it’s s–t and you don’t feel like you know what the f–k you’re doing, try,” she added. “Whatever medium pulls at your spirit- try it;) u never know what the outcome will be unless you try ✨motivational speech music/ rocky theme song playing in background✨.”

Pictured: Kesha stepping out for the CAA pre-Grammy party on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles.

FYI: Kesha is wearing a Nudie’s Rodeo Tailors dress that she helped design, Gucci shoes, and a Tradesy purse.
