Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Kissing Picture with Kanye West on Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make their way into Carbone restaurant for a Valentine’s Day date on Tuesday night (February 14) in New York City.

The 36-year-old TV personality showed off her toned midriff under a winter jacket as she stepped out for the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

After stopping by younger sister Kylie Jenner’s pop-up shop, Kim took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of herself with Kanye.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Kim captioned the below picture while kissing her husband.