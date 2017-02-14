Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 11:23 pm

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Kissing Picture with Kanye West on Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Kissing Picture with Kanye West on Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make their way into Carbone restaurant for a Valentine’s Day date on Tuesday night (February 14) in New York City.

The 36-year-old TV personality showed off her toned midriff under a winter jacket as she stepped out for the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

After stopping by younger sister Kylie Jenner’s pop-up shop, Kim took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of herself with Kanye.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Kim captioned the below picture while kissing her husband.

Happy Valentine's Day

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kim shares sweet kissing picture with kanye on valentines day 01
kim shares sweet kissing picture with kanye on valentines day 02
kim shares sweet kissing picture with kanye on valentines day 03
kim shares sweet kissing picture with kanye on valentines day 04
kim shares sweet kissing picture with kanye on valentines day 05

Photos: AKM-GSI, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Valentine's Day

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here