Tue, 14 February 2017 at 11:12 pm

Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Spend Valentine's Day Afternoon Together!

Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Spend Valentine's Day Afternoon Together!

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell step out for coffee at Alfred Coffee & Kitchen on Tuesday afternoon (February 14) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old actress reportedly bought Stella, also 26, a couple of yellow flowers for Valentine’s Day while leaving the coffee shop.

Stella is back on the west coast after walking in a couple of shows in New York Fashion Week over the weekend. She also walked in the Tommy Hilfiger show in Los Angeles last week and Kristen stepped out to show her support!

25+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell out and about…

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell, Valentine's Day

